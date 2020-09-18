CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighting efforts have led to 10% containment of the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County.
Incident commanders provided an update Friday on the fire that has burned 137,865 acres.
Crews are dealing with rain in the area, which presents new challenges, including the possibility for localized flash flooding and debris flow in the recently burned areas.
Gusty winds may also topple trees weakened by the fire.
Firefighters will continue to work only if weather conditions safely allow it, according to incident commanders.
“While the rains may help dampen fire growth for a few days, they will continue to present other hazards for our firefighters and communities” said Incident Commander Alan Sinclair. “Please avoid roads near previous fire activity, low-lying areas, and continually check weather alerts to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”
Fire managers do not expect the rainfall to be a “fire-ending event.”
The fire will likely continue to burn in deep layers of needles on the forest floor, stumps, logs, and standing dead trees.
Additional updates on Friday’s operations: Hand crews and dozers continue to make progress constructing and connecting firelines on the west and north sides of the fire. Once firelines are in place, firefighters will be mopping up, eliminating hotspots 20-30 feet within the fire’s perimeter along the fire’s edge. On the east and south sides of the fire, firefighters are looking for indirect line opportunities some distance from the fire, using existing roads outside the wilderness area as the safest, most effective opportunities to limit the fire’s spread in the remote, rugged terrain.
The Riverside Fire evacuation map can be found at this link. A large area of the county remains under Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders.
