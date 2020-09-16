CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Some areas of the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County had evacuation levels reduced Wednesday.
Oregon City, Canby and Sandy were returned to normal status, with no current evacuation level.
The city of Molalla was reduced to Level 1 (be ready), while the city of Estacada went from Level 3 (go now) to Level 2 (get set), according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
A large portion of the county remains under a Level 3 order due to the Riverside Fire.
Map: Riverside Fire evacuations
The Mount Hood National Forest also remains under a closure order.
Incident commanders said Wednesday that the Riverside Fire, which has burned nearly 136,000 acres, is now 3% contained.
For people able to return to their homes, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office offers this guidance:
- Stay out of Level 3 evacuation areas and respect road closures. Increased traffic in these areas creates additional safety concerns for firefighters and other first responders operating in these areas.
- Monitor your evacuation level area and be “ready” or “set” to evacuate if conditions change.
- Be on the lookout for downed powerlines, roadway debris or other hazards.
- Do not bring livestock back to your home at this time.
- Report criminal damage or theft to your home by calling non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211.
- Residents are encouraged to stay inside due to poor air quality.
- Conserve water usage.
