CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning near Estacada gained more than 100,000 acres of new growth in one day, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Riverside Fire, which was first reported early Tuesday morning, has burned an estimated 120,000 acres with zero containment, the U.S. Forest Service reported Thursday morning.
On Wednesday morning, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported the fire had burned an estimated 40,000. The fire quickly grew to 112,000 acres by the evening.
Eastern winds continued to push the fire down the Clackamas River corridor on Wednesday and west toward the community of Estacada, forcing Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuations.
Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office issued new evacuation orders. The city of Molalla is now under Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation orders. Level 3 has expanded west to Highway 213 and north to Henrici Road.
BREAKING (2/4): #ClackamasFires #alert :• Fire-evacuation Level 3 has expanded west to Highway 213 in the Molalla area. • It has also expanded north to Henrici Road.• The City of Molalla in now in evacuation Level 3.Evacuation map:https://t.co/nkx66IZIv4 pic.twitter.com/YUw4EqYoLq— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 10, 2020
Canby and Oregon City have been placed under Level 2 "BE SET" evacuation orders.
The sheriff's office said Highway 213 and Highway 211 heading west are open for evacuation.
All residents in Clackamas County are under some sort of evacuation levels. Those that are not under a Level 2 "Be Set" or Level 3 "Go Now" notice should consider themselves under a Level 1 "Be Ready" notice.
An interactive evacuation map for the county can be viewed here.
The Wildfire Evacuation Zones map is updated as soon as we receive information from fire authorities. Most recent update is from 9:30 this morning. #ClackamasWildfires https://t.co/9ZrLozBMH9 pic.twitter.com/951i6uIlgA— Clackamas County, OR (@clackamascounty) September 10, 2020
Multiple evacuation sites are available for people who have to leave their homes. A full list of sites can be found here.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Riverside Fire is human caused. No other information about the investigation has been released.
Clackamas County residents are asked to sign up for public alerts at www.clackamas.us/dm. More information about the wildfires can be found at www.clackamas.us/wildfires.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
There needs to be more shelters and Red Cross might consider visiting store parking lots where so many evacuees are sleeping in their cars. If Oregon can provide so much shelter to rioters in downTown Portland surely they can fill needs of homeowners that have had to flee. Gresham is full of evacuees. Hotels are full and no shelters. The only shelters are in Oregon city and they are almost to capacity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.