CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning near Estacada continues to grow as thousands of people have evacuated from their homes.
The Riverside Fire, which was first reported early Tuesday morning, has burned an estimated 130,049 acres based on an infrared flight on Friday. The fire is zero percent contained.
Updated map of the #RiversideFire burning in Clackamas County. Solid red lines reveal the heat perimeter, slashes indicate intense heat and red dots signify isolated heat sources. @MtHoodNF #OregonFires2020 https://t.co/r1mslVybdj— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 11, 2020
The U.S. Forest Service said that erratic winds on Thursday pushed new growth on all sides of the fire with crews reporting the largest growth to the east and southeast.
Lighter winds are expected on Friday.
About 178 personnel including six crews, eight engines and one dozer are working on the fire.
Numerous evacuation orders that have been issued due to the Riverside Fire remain in place.
Several cities are under Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation orders, including Estacada, Molalla and Colton. Canby and Oregon City are under Level 2 "BE SET" evacuation orders.
All residents in Clackamas County are under some sort of evacuation levels. Those that are not under a Level 2 "Be Set" or Level 3 "Go Now" notice should consider themselves under a Level 1 "Be Ready" notice.
An interactive evacuation map for the county can be viewed here.
Multiple evacuation sites are available for people who have to leave their homes. A full list of sites can be found here.
On Thursday evening, Clackamas County enacted a curfew for all areas of the county in response to the wildfire state of emergency. No one other than people performing life and property saving activities, or civilian employees at night-shift jobs, are allowed on streets or public places from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m., according to officials.
The U.S. Forest Service says the Riverside Fire was human-caused. No further information about the investigation has been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
