CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters continue to make steady progress on the Riverside Fire, which is burning near Estacada.
As of Monday morning, the wildfire was 25 percent contained - which is a five percent increase from Sunday.
There was no new fire growth reported between Sunday and Monday morning. The wildfire, which started on Sept. 8 and is human-caused, has burned 137,880 acres.
In total, 729 personnel are assigned to fighting the Riverside Fire.
The U.S. Forest Service says crews have a fireline in place along the entire western perimeter of the fire.
On Sunday, firefighters were able to fly to see where heat remains within the fire’s perimeter so that crews can focus on eliminating heat near the fire’s edge, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
“We’ve got crews really putting in hard work to get the lines secured around your communities,” said Incident Commander Alan Sinclair. “We’re over 700 strong so we’ve got what we need, and I’m really pleased with the amount of work that’s been done.”
According to the U.S. Forest Service, a drone was spotted within restricted airspace over the Riverside Fire. While suppression operations were not affected, the U.S. Forest Service said there is concern as drones are not able to communicate with firefighting aircraft and a mid-air collision could be deadly.
A temporary flight restriction has been put into effect in the fire area.
A map of the current evacuation levels for Clackamas County can be found here.
The Clackamas County information page on the county’s wildfires is available here.
