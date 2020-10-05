(KPTV) - Firefighters continue to make progress on two large wildfires burning in Oregon.
As of Monday morning, the Riverside Fire is 57 percent contained, which is a three percent jump in containment reported over the weekend.
The wildfire, which began on Sept. 8, has burned 138,085 acres.
In total, there are currently 252 personnel assigned to the Riverside Fire.
The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters responded to two 911 reports of smoke on Sunday on the north end of the fire. Handheld infrared work showed minimal heat sources along the fireline, but crews will continue working along the northern portion of the fire to identify and extinguish hot spots.
Currently, there are no evacuations in effect for Clackamas County.
The Beachie Creek Fire is 59 percent contained and has burned 193,253. The fire started on Aug. 16 and the cause remains under investigation.
A total of 174 personnel are currently assigned to the Beachie Creek Fire.
The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters responded to three reports of smoke by 911 dispatchers along Highway 22 on Sunday. Fire behavior picked up slightly in the Dead Horse Mountain area, which emitted smoke that was visible from Detroit.
Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire by patrolling firelines and mopping up any heat found along the edge.
The following evacuation levels are in place:
- Breitenbush Hot Springs: Level 3 “GO NOW”
- Detroit, Idanha, Hwy. 22 east of Detroit Dam to milepost 56, and Opal Creek Wilderness/Jawbone Flats: Level 2 “BE SET”
- Elkhorn, Gates east of Gates Hill Road, and Hwy. 22 from Gates Hill Road east to Detroit: Level 1 “BE READY”
A detailed map of evacuations areas in Marion County can be found at this link.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.