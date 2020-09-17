CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Riverside Fire reached 6% containment Thursday.
Incident commanders provided their daily update on the efforts to fight the fire Thursday. The first containment levels were reported Wednesday, when the fire was 3% contained. That number doubled Thursday.
Engines, dozers, and crews are continuing to ‘stitch together’ sections of constructed fireline and existing roads on the western edge of the fire to bring together a continuous holding line from the Le Dee Flat area in the north to the Dickie Prairie area in the south.
Firefighters are creating firelines by digging down to bare mineral soil through ‘duff layers’ of twigs, needles, and leaves on the forest floor, up to two feet deep.
“Day after day, hour after hour the folks on the line are making progress to connect all the pieces of fireline,” said Deputy Incident Commander, Dave Bales.
Firefighters were bracing for thunderstorms over the fire zone Thursday. Thunderstorms produce downpours that could lead to localized mudslides from the recently burned areas. Gusty winds are also possible.
Incident commanders stressed that incoming rain will help moderate fire behavior, but it won’t put the fire out.
“We expect to see fire activity continue until the area receives significant precipitation,” according to a statement from incident commanders Thursday.
Further details of Thursday operations are as follows: Firefighters continue to prioritize work near local communities on the west and north sides of the fire. On the east and south sides of the fire, crews and equipment are also implementing an indirect strategy, building a fireline some distance from the fire, where it can be created safely and effectively in remote, rugged terrain. Firefighters are working to protect public and firefighter safety; local communities in Clackamas County; ancestral tribal lands; infrastructure including powerlines recreation sites and facilities, hydro and natural and energy resource and communication sites; federal, state, and private resources; archaeological, historical, and cultural resources; designated wilderness areas and wild and scenic rivers; river ecosystems and riparian areas; wildlife and fisheries resources and habitat.
On Wednesday, evacuation levels were lowered for some areas of the Riverside Fire, including Estacada, where people were allowed to return to their homes.
LINK: Riverside Fire evacuation map.
