Riverside Fire scorches some homes, spares others in Dodge

NEAR ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - The community of Dodge, five miles south of Estacada, is still under a Level 3 evacuation order.
Parts of the community are scorched where flames ripped through homes and other structures, but there are also houses untouched, and homeowners tell FOX 12 it’s unbelievable they were spared.
Neighbors John Bresko and Ed Kishpaugh have both lived in Dodge their whole lives, and never once have seen anything like what the Riverside Fire left in its tracks.
“I’ve been here for 66 years," Kishpaugh said. "It’s strange!”
The Riverside Fire ripped through homes and the community church, hopscotching from property to property, the flames seeming to select their victims randomly.
Bresko and Kishpaugh’s homes were both saved.
“A miracle, basically," Kishpaugh said. "When you see all everybody else, my friends all lose something and I didn’t lose anything. I thought, ‘What the heck?’"
Charred trees still stand, but the people of Dodge stand taller.
“It’s really, you know, it’s devastating to the community, but the community will survive,” Bresko said.
Fire officials on Monday morning said the wildfire was 25 percent contained - which is a five percent increase from Sunday.
There was no new fire growth reported between Sunday and Monday morning. The wildfire, which started on Sept. 8 and is human-caused, has burned 137,880 acres.
