Road closed after driver hits pedestrian in NE Portland crosswalk

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk Wednesday night in northeast Portland.
Officers say the collision occurred near Sandy Boulevard at Northeast 57th Avenue just before 8:10 p.m.
The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital with traumatic injuries, police said.
The driver remained at the scene after the crash.
Sandy Boulevard is closed from Northeast 57th to Northeast 54th while investigators respond.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.