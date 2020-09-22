PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was shot at a southeast Portland home on Tuesday, according to police.
Officers rushed to the 14600 block of Southeast Center Street around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday to find the woman seriously injured. The woman was taken an area hospital by ambulance.
The suspect involved in the shooting has been detained, according to detectives. Police do not believe there is a threat to community members in relation to this incident.
Southeast Center Street is closed from Southeast 145th Avenue to Southeast 146th Avenue. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call police at their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.