Road closed in both directions after crash involving pickup, SUV in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon blocked traffic in Wilsonville, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The crash involved a pickup and SUV and occurred at the intersection of Stafford Road and 65th Avenue. Firefighters had to extricate one person from the wreckage.
Stafford Road is closed in both directions while crews are on scene. People are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
No additional information was immediately released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
