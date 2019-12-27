AURORA, OR (KPTV) – People in a Marion County neighborhood were asked to shelter in place Friday evening as law enforcement worked to get a suspect to exit a home.
According to Oregon State Police, the person took off after troopers attempted a traffic stop; the suspect fled and now refuses to come out of the house in Aurora, OSP says.
According to firefighters, Arndt Road between Bents and Butteville Road is closed.
People who live in Century Meadows are asked to shelter in place for their safety. No additional information was immediately available for release.
TRAFFIC ALERT!!! Arndt RD between Bents RD and Butteville RD is CLOSED to all traffic due to police activity. Please avoid the area. If you are in Century Meadows, please shelter in place for your safety. pic.twitter.com/vXnKpoMmxE— Aurora Fire District (@aurorafire63) December 27, 2019
