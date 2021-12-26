PORTLAND METRO AREA, Ore. (KPTV) – Some places around the metro area could have icy roads Monday morning as snow and below-freezing temperatures remain in the forecast.

The Forest Grove Fire Department said Highways 26 and 6 have slick conditions with several cars that had spun out. It said it will get worse through the night Sunday and as temperatures fall below freezing. It said to avoid traveling on these roads and stay home.

As of Sunday evening, Highway 6 in Tillamook County is closed between mileposts 28-38.

Metro area stuck in a sunny "hole" between showers much of day. Dumping snow north in Longview, south in Salem, McMinnville, Forest Grove. We've been cheated! Check out current wx cams. Last chance for 1-2" is between now and sunrise. If so, VERY ICY AM COMMUTE due to hard freeze pic.twitter.com/ukmDsyoz5T — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) December 27, 2021

The coast range highways (HWY6 & HWY26) have slick road conditions with several spun out vehicles. It’s only going to get worse tonight with freezing. PLEASE avoid traveling on these roads & STAY HOME. Don’t risk the safety of yourself, other travelers or responders. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/gfZuY4l2Vy — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) December 26, 2021

FOX 12 meteorologist Mark Nelsen said there is a possibility for more slick and icy spots on the roads on Monday morning if more snow falls and it drops below freezing in those areas. That could create several travel slowdowns and headaches during Monday's commute.

A big dose of snow came in Sunday morning for many in the region with varying totals, from one to seven inches. The Forest Grove Fire Department reported seven inches on the ground late Sunday morning.

Most of the metro area picked up a trace to an inch-and-a-half. Totals were higher in places including Salem, Newberg and Albany. Some viewers were reporting more than five inches in Salem.

Driving conditions were also difficult on many city streets on Sunday. The Salem Police Department tweeted that officers have been busy responding to collisions due to icy road conditions. It is urging residents to reconsider getting out to drive. The Forest Grove Fire Department is urging people to stay home and off the roads.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said crews are working 12-hour shifts to clear any snow and keep roads safe. It said if you must travel this weekend, be sure to monitor conditions at your destination before you leave.

As temperatures continue to drop, we're expecting ice on roads. Crews are out sanding. Whether you're driving, walking/rolling or biking, allow extra time, slow down stay safe. Travel tips: https://t.co/w0upvkR18k #WashCoLUT #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/YsG6lSCbPN — Washco Oregon Roads (@washcoroads) December 27, 2021

We know you may be excited to go out into the snow. Our patrol teams are encouraging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, we are seeing a number of crashes around the county. pic.twitter.com/weKadOdqYk — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) December 26, 2021

There are power outages reported as a result of Sunday’s snow. As of 5 p.m., Portland General Electric reports just over 300 customers are without power. Pacific Power said about 200 customers are without power in the Albany area.

Warming centers are also open throughout Multnomah County. You can find a list by clicking here. Shelters are also open in Washington County.

