MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - With heavier snowfall expected late Saturday night and into Sunday, crews are preparing to keep roads clear through the night, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT says it brought in a couple of extra crews Saturday to prepare, and they will run through the night, with an extra truck on the roads Sunday. They will be working to make sure roads stay safe around Government Camp.
“Have your chains with you be prepared to put them on,” said Jim Peterson, transportation maintenance coordinator for ODOT.
Peterson says Sunday will be an important day to pay attention to the electronic signs on the highway, and follow what they say.
“If it says chains required and your car’s not equipped to handle it, put them on before you get stuck,” he said.
Peterson says if you get stuck, it will cause road crews to get stuck in traffic, and they won’t be able to clear roads.
But, if you do have the right vehicle, this extra snow could be just what you need for a perfect day on the mountain. Many skiers and snowboarders were excited to hear about the fresh powder coming to the mountain.
“Aw man I’m pumped, I can’t wait to stay out here all night,” said Brandon Dillard.
Others added that while it’s a good thing, it can make conditions more difficult for some.
“We have little ones and they have a hard time in the powder, so it’ll be a bit challenging for little ones, but it will be great to have that much more snow,” said Betsy Brownfield.
Brownfield says her family has season passes and comes up to the mountain almost every weekend.
“It’s great to be outside, it’s nice to have the snow when it’s rainy down at home and fun to see the kids improve and have a good time,” she said.
But, if you do want to take advantage of the fresh snow Sunday, ODOT says you should be prepared for an early morning.
“Get here early. They’ve been filling up really early, Timberline’s been filling up early. Lot of people you see them go up and have to come right back down the mountain because they just run out of parking,” said Peterson.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
