NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – A road near North Plains has been closed due to a deadly crash, according to deputies.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred Tuesday night on Northwest Jackson School Road and involved one vehicle.
Northwest Jackson School Road will be closed for several hours while deputies investigate the crash.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.