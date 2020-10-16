Road rage in Happy Valley: Sketch released of suspect who hit car, punched another driver

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a road rage suspect who punched another driver at least 10 times on the side of a Happy Valley road.
The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The victim stated he turned north on Southeast 122nd Avenue from Sunnyside Road and noticed he was being tailgated by another driver.
The 20-year-old victim from Happy Valley told investigators he was driving about 5 mph under the speed limit when the suspect made contact with the back of his car and pushed the victim’s vehicle forward.
The victim pulled over to the side of the road and stopped near Southeast 129th Avenue and Mountain Gate Road. He told deputies the suspect then got out of a white SUV, approached the stopped vehicle and punched the victim at least 10 times while the victim was seated in his car.
The suspect then returned to his SUV and drove off, heading north on Southeast 122nd Avenue.
The victim and a passenger in his car were able to provide investigators with a description of the suspect: A white man, 30 to 35 years old, around 6 feet tall, dirty blond hair and driving a white SUV with a black roof rack and a license plate starting with the number 5.
A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office forensic artist completed a sketch of the suspect, which was released Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case 20-021203.
