WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said one man died in a road rage shooting on Friday night near Beaverton.

WCSO said just before 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies and Beaverton police officers responded to a shooting on Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Southwest 103rd Avenue. When they arrived, they learned two men had been involved in a road rage incident that continued on the side of the road. Both men got out of their vehicles armed with handguns.

The sheriff’s office said multiple shots were fired and one man died at the scene. He has been identified as 51-year-old Mark E. Stadamire of Salem.

The other man remained on scene and was cooperative. The investigation continues and no arrests have been made. There is no threat to the public.