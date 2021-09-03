Road rage incident turns into Hazel Dell shooting

HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a road rage incident turned into a shooting in Hazel Dell on Friday.
At 3:07 p.m. deputies responded to the 9700 block of Northeast 19th Avenue for the report of disturbance with a weapon. Soon after, callers reported a crash in the same area. Witnesses had also reported hearing several gunshots in the area.
Deputies and detectives began an investigation that showed the shooting appears to have started as a road rage incident between two drivers. One of the drivers collided with an uninvolved person after shots were fired.
Detectives do not believe there is a current threat to the public and multiple people are being interviewed. No injuries or victims have been reported and no arrests have been made. Bullet holes were found in nearby homes.
