PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multiple people were hospitalized Thursday evening after a crash in northeast Portland.
According to Portland police, at least four vehicles were involved in the crash on Northeast Killingsworth Street.
People who were hurt were rushed to area hospitals. Police say no one suffered life-threatening injuries.
Northeast Killingsworth Street was temporarily closed between Northeast 72nd and 82nd Avenue while officers investigated the scene.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
