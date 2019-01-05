Road to Crater Lake closed due to ‘human waste buildup’ amid government shutdown

CRATER LAKE, OR (KPTV) - Human waste has shut down the entrance to Crater Lake from Highway 62.
Crater Lake National Park has remained open during the government shutdown, however all federal facilities have been closed and services stopped.
The path to the park headquarters had been open during the shutdown, with the road being periodically plowed. That has now changed.
A closure notice on the National Park Service website states the road to Crater Lake is now closed to drivers at Highway 62, “Due to conditions caused by the impact of human waste buildup on the park’s water system.”
The closure is to “protect public health and park resources,” according to the online notice.
The road may not reopen until after the shutdown ends.
For more, go to nps.gov.
