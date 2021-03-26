PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Roads were closed in southeast Portland due to a police standoff Friday.
Officers said a suspect was barricaded in a home on the 3700 block of Southeast Brooklyn Street.
Police reported that Southeast 36th Avenue to 38th Avenue between Woodward Street and Tibbetts Street had been shut down by 4:30 p.m. for the police response.
By 5:15 p.m., a shelter in place order was issued for that area "out of an abundance of caution," according to police. People were asked to stay in their homes, however no homes were being evacuated.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team have been activated to respond to the scene.
No further details were immediately released.
(1) comment
Send Wheeler and Hardesty to negotiate. That would be a great show.
