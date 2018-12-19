PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A search for armed suspects in southeast Portland closed roads Wednesday afternoon.
The Portland Police Bureau reported just before 4 p.m. that the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were responding to the 10400 block of Southeast Mitchell Street.
Officers were searching for suspects believed to be armed with guns in the area of Southeast 104th Avenue to 108th Avenue and Southeast Mitchell Street to Harold Street.
People were advised to expect road closures in the area.
People living nearby were also advised to remain inside. People who were not in that area were asked to stay away during the investigation.
No additional details were immediately released.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
