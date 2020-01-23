Roads closed, residents to shelter in place as police search for armed suspect in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police closed roads and asked residents to shelter in place as they searched for an armed suspect in southeast Portland Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street just after 4:40 p.m. after someone reported a stranger in their vehicle. The vehicle owner told officers that the stranger had shot at them, though they were not hurt, according to law enforcement.
The stranger fled the area in the vehicle and later crashed into a house near the 13600 block of Southeast Francis Street, according to police.
#BREAKING: @PortlandPolice SERT responding to SE Portland after suspect allegedly steals car & shoots at owner before crashing the car into a house and fleeing. pic.twitter.com/sng4wn9qrx— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) January 24, 2020
The suspect fled on foot. Officers have created a perimeter continue to search for the man, who they say is white, in his 20s, and has a thin build.
The suspect was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
Southeast 132nd to 134th Avenue from Bush to Center Streets is closed. People in the area are asked to shelter in place.
If you see anyone who matches the description in the area, call 911.
