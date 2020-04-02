PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a robbery that was caught on camera at a southeast Portland dispensary Tuesday evening.
Police confirmed to FOX 12 that two suspects entered Shango Marijuana Dispensary, located at 8056 Southeast Harold Street, and took money. It was reported that one of the suspects had a handgun.
The suspects then left the store in an unknown direction.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should reach out to Portland police through the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Thanks China..and thanks liberals. Both are a threat to America.
