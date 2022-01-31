VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The suspect in an armed robbery that led to the shooting death of an off-duty Vancouver police officer stabbed the officer multiple times before he was mistakenly shot and killed by a Clark County deputy.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Julio Cesar Segura robbed a Chevron gas station in Vancouver at gunpoint at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. From there, he reportedly stole a Mercedes and prompted a lengthy police chase on I-205.

“Dude walks through the door, pulls out a pistol right out of his pocket, aims it at my chest holding his hand over the slide,” said the gas station clerk. He told a FOX 12 reporter he wished to stay anonymous.

After deputies used spike strips to stop the vehicle, Segura fled on foot and ended up at the home of off-duty Vancouver Police officer Donald Sahota in Battle Ground.

Police said Sahota met Segura outside and attempted to detain him. During the struggle, Officer Sahota suffered stab wounds and lost control of his firearm.

After hearing police sirens, according to the affidavit, Segura then ran inside the house armed with the same knife he used to stab Sahota. Sahota’s wife attempted to lock the door, but Segura forced it open, hitting her in the forehead and causing her to fall to the ground. She suffered a large contusion on her head.

Sahota, who was lying on the front porch, stood up, recovered his firearm and tried to enter the house, just as Clark County officers arrived at the scene. A Clark County deputy sheriff, not knowing who the suspect was, fired several rounds, hitting and killing Officer Sahota.

In a follow-up interview, Segura told detectives with the Kelso Police Department that he stabbed Sahota three times, with full knowledge he was a police officer. He said he believed he had killed him.

Police arrested Segura and booked him in the Clark County Jail. He faces the following charges:

Attempted murder in the first degree

Robbery in the first degree

Burglary in the first degree

Assault in the third degree

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Attempt to elude

His bail is set at $5 million, according to the Kelso Police Department, which is handling the investigation.

Police have not yet identified the deputy who shot officer Sahota.

Officer Sahota previously served as an officer in Gresham and at the Port of Portland before joining the Vancouver Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg told FOX 12 Monday, "Don was a kind and thoughtful person -- someone we will always remember for his tenacious work ethic and commitment to bringing justice to victims and their families. We are grieving his loss and the entire situation. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, coworkers, and the entire Washington law enforcement community."

Vancouver’s mayor has ordered flags to fly at half-staff at city buildings.