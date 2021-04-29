PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Justice and the Multnomah County District Attorney jointly announced Thursday that both would be partnering to investigate the Portland Police officer shooting of Robert Delgado.
It’s a historic and unusual step in an investigation to determine whether deadly force was justified, as a spokesman for the District Attorney told FOX 12 that “no one here can recall something like this occurring in the past two decades.”
Delgado was shot and killed earlier this month by Officer Zachary Delong, after police were called to Lents Park on reports that a man was holding a handgun and using it with the quickdraw motion.
Specifically, An Oregon DOJ assistant attorney general will join two Multnomah County Deputy DA’s to oversee the criminal investigation.
“It’s not what we wanted, but it’s a move in the right direction,” said Delgado’s sister, Tina Delgado, hours after the announcement.
“We need positivity and we need change and I think this is a little bit of our voice being heard,” Delgado added.
Days earlier, Robert Delgado’s family, along with several local civil rights groups, sent a letter to Governor Kate Brown and DOJ leaders calling for a completely independent investigation into Delgado’s death.
Meanwhile, Portland Police are still investigating the circumstances that led Officer Delong to fire his gun within minutes of arriving on scene and standing about 90 feet away from Delgado.
Police later determined that Delgado’s handgun was fake.
Family members and homeless advocates say Delgado was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, and are now demanding justice for him, declaring police need to do better by the homeless and mentally ill.
Tina Delgado said that starts with independent investigations, removed from the close partnerships that exist between local law enforcement and the prosecutors they work with.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said he welcomes an outside investigation into the case.
Delgado’s family said they hope the announcement to bring in the Oregon DOJ will lead to real accountability.
“I feel like this could potentially change the next case, because we know there’s going to be another – there’s going to be another family that is dealing with unbearable pain,” Tina Delgado said.
Now the family is channeling their pain into what they call a bigger picture.
“It could become a movement,” Delgado said. “Maybe this was his destiny all along, maybe this is what God wanted, to create a change for the better good.”
