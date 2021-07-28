Run, Cassie, run! A robot invented at Oregon State University has finished its first 5K.
According to Oregon State, the university's robotics department developed Cassie with a 16-month, $1 million grant from the Advanced Research Projects Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense. It's the first bipedal robot to use machine learning to control a running gait on an outdoor terrain.
With knees that bend like an ostrich’s, Cassie taught itself to run using a deep reinforcement learning algorithm. Running requires dynamic balancing – the ability to maintain balance while switching positions or otherwise being in motion – and Cassie has learned to make infinite subtle adjustments to stay upright while moving.
“This type of holistic approach will enable animal-like levels of performance. It’s incredibly exciting," OSU robotics professor Jonathan Hurst says.
Hurst says walking robots will one day be a common sight. The limiting factor has been the science and understanding of legged locomotion, but research at Oregon State has enabled multiple breakthroughs, the school says. In addition to logistics work like package delivery, bipedal robots eventually will have the intelligence and safety capabilities to help people in their own homes, Hurst said.
“In the not very distant future, everyone will see and interact with robots in many places in their everyday lives, robots that work alongside us and improve our quality of life,
During the 5K, Cassie’s total time of 53 minutes, 3 seconds included about 6 1/2 minutes of resets following two falls: one because of an overheated computer, the other because the robot was asked to turn at too high a speed.
