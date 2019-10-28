PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Rock Bottom Brewery has closed its doors downtown Portland after decades of business.
Craftworks Holdings, the brewery’s parent company, says the location’s landlord did not extend their lease after 22 years in the building in the 200 block of Southwest Morrison. The rental broker for the property says Craftworks Holdings chose not to renegotiate.
The fewer than 100 employees in Portland were told of the closure Saturday and provided severance pay, Craftworks Holdings says.
The location is permanently closed and Rock Bottom will not reopen in Portland.
Rock Bottom is the latest of several brewpubs to close in Portland, including Lompoc Brewing and Bridgeport Brewing. Widmer Brewing also closed its north Portland pub and Henry’s Tavern shuttered last month.
