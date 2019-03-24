TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – A rock climber fell about 25 feet at Lewis and Clark State Park on Sunday, according to deputies.
The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the climber fell vertically after a hold gave way but did not hit the ground.
The sheriff’s office says the climber was lowered to the ground by other members of the climbing party. A nurse who happened to be there provided initial care.
The climber, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
