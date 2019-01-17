WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - A 20-pound rock blasted from a construction site flew through the roof of a Washougal family’s home, landing in a boy's bedroom Wednesday afternoon.
No one was hurt, but this is all under investigation.
The woman who lives at the apartment says she wasn’t home at the time.Her husband and son were; luckily, they were in a different room.
Still, they’re all terrified by what happened.
The neighborhood they live in is used to the sounds of drilling and blasting.
“It’s loud and like rumbles through the house like you can feel it with your body,” Peter Hatfield, a neighbor, said.
But this was a new one.
Fire officials say a 20-pound rock went through the ceiling of the apartment unit and landed in a young boy’s bedroom.
A 20 pound rock went through the ceiling of a Washougal family’s home. Fire officials say it came from a nearby construction site. Wash. Dept. of Labor & Industries is now investigating. Details on @fox12oregon at 5. pic.twitter.com/TLtS7HZLet— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) January 17, 2019
His mom didn’t want to go on camera but says they’re still shaken.
She says shes’s thankful her husband and son, who were home at the time, were in the other room.
Because even though the rock doesn’t look that big on the ground, she says had it struck her nine-year-old son, it would have killed him.
Neighbors are shocked.
“I’m pretty sure I said shut up because that’s totally crazy,” Hatfield said.
But they also say it makes sense, considering how close the construction site is to their homes.
Fire officials say the rock came from blasting work being done on Y and 1st streets.
They say blasting is now on hold while the Washington Department of Labor and Industries investigates.
“It’s kind of terrifying and I’m glad that nobody got hurt but scary that that’s a possibility,” Hatfield said.
FOX 12 called the blasting company, identified by the Camas-Washougal Fire Department as North Idaho Drilling, Inc.
The woman who answered said at this time, they have no comment.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
