OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas Community College is getting a big boost from a major rock band.
CCC is one of 10 recipients of a $100,000 grant from the Metallica Scholars Initiative, funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.
The foundation provides direct support to community colleges to enhance career and technical education programs.
“CCC is proud to provide a cost-effective education for students to pursue ‘metals’ careers working in automotive, welding and computer controlled machine manufacturing in greater Portland,” said CCC President Tim Cook.
Cook said many metals students struggle to purchase the tools and textbooks needed to succeed in the college programs, as well as for apprenticeships and employment.
CCC will use the grant funding to purchase tools, textbooks, personal protective equipment for low-income students studying computer numerical control, industrial technology, welding and automotive technology.
“I believe elevating the profile of career and technical education through Metallica Scholars could forge a path out of poverty for many in our community,” Cooks said.
The CCC cohort of Metallica Scholars will also receive resume and interview prep and practice, job and internship placement assistance, advising, career coaching and additions support in transportation, books and supplies.
In addressing why the foundation chose workforce education as part of its mission, Lars Ulrich, Metallica’s drummer and co-founder said, “All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about. We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same.”
Other recipient colleges are:
- Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, North Carolina
- College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois
- Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore, Maryland
- Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin
- Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Lone Star College, The Woodlands, Texas
- North Idaho College, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
- Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington
- Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, Wichita, Kansas
