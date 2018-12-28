Rocks fall, block traffic on Highway 22 near Detroit

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Highway 22 was closed Friday night after rocks fell across the road near Detroit.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said both lanes of traffic were blocked after the rocks fell just east of the Detroit Bridge in eastern Marion County.
It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen.
An ODOT spokesperson said rocks continued to fall Friday night and confirmed that an ODOT geologist would respond to the scene to assess the slope.
