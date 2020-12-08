Rocks thrown at officers, police vehicles damaged by crowd at site of ‘Red House’ eviction in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A law enforcement operation to remove people accused of trespassing at a home in north Portland turned violent, as a crowd of people threw rocks and other objects at officers, damaged police vehicles and blocked the road.
Mayor Ted Wheeler later authorized Portland police "to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation on North Mississippi Avenue and to hold those violating our community's laws accountable."
"There will be no autonomous zone in Portland," Wheeler said, with his full statement on Twitter.
Portland police and Multnomah County deputies responded to the home, known as the “Red House,” on the 4400 block of North Mississippi Avenue at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
A court order was issued in February of this year to evict people from the home, prior to state and federal emergency moratoriums.
The court order was served Sept. 9, giving people in the home time to leave the property and seek housing assistance, according to law enforcement.
A woman who said the house belongs to her family told FOX 12 she has ben fighting the foreclosure for two years. She said the house was taken from them by "fraud and deceit through the big banks."
Deputies said at least 81 calls for services have been made regarding the home and the immediate area around the house for issues including fights, disturbances, shots fired, theft, trespassing and threats.
A protest followed the eviction Tuesday morning.
As officer waited for private contractors to put up a fence around the property, a gathering of people made their way into the perimeter, with uniformed officers at the scene with police vehicles and police tape around the property.
Police said people in the group threw rocks and paint-filled balloons at officers.
Police said additional arrests were made and pepper spray was used in at least one instance by officers.
At 9:42 a.m., contractors finished setting up the fence, and law enforcement removed their perimeter. Police made loudspeaker announcements for people not to interfere with the fencing and to stay off the private property.
Officers and deputies left the area by 10 a.m. Almost immediately, police said people removed a portion of the fence and again entered the property.
Police returned and attempted to disperse the crowd, but officers said people again threw objects at the officers and their vehicles.
Guns and bear spray were seized from the scene.
Windows were smashed on patrol cars and tires were slashed on two police vehicles.
Officers disengaged, according to the Portland Police Bureau, and people again entered the property.
The crowd then used fencing and other materials to block North Mississippi and began “stockpiling rocks,” according to police.
Police stayed out of the immediate area, but continued to monitor the situation, according to PPB.
After seven people were initially arrested for trespassing Tuesday morning, six additional people were arrested as the situation escalated throughout the morning.
They were identified as:
- 26-year-old Malik Farrakhan; interfering with a peace officer, resist arrest
- 32-year-old Benjamin Einhorn; interfering a with a peace officer
- 31-year-old Coral Cloutman; second-degree disorderly conduct
- 24-year-old Stephen Wiens; second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering a with peace officer
- 23-year-old Marshall Piotcowski; second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering a with peace officer
- 26-year-old Alicxandra Blake Lucero; interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, second-degree trespass
Will the real BLM please stand up...
The police need to take care of these street thugs before it gets way out of control , the police will be running scared but we can always send in Wheeler and Hardesty to get this under control
Potland is a mecca for freeloaders.
This is what happens, when the DA does not prosecute rioters and vandals.
When the police be able to defend themselves? Our idiot governor and mayor have lost total control of Portland. Incompetent fools. Sick of them.
The No law city just keeps on giving ! Hey thugs they are breaking the law ! Defund the police take em away let people solve things on their own! Hi this is 911 can't help you solve it yourselves!
