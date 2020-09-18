PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Rogue Pearl Public House is closing its doors for good Sunday after 20 years in business.
Rogue announced the closure of the location at Northwest 14th Avenue and Flanders Street on Facebook.
“This was a very difficult decision, but unfortunately challenges from the pandemic and rising costs have made it apparent that our only option is to close the Pearl Public House in order to better focus on our other public houses and wholesale business,” according to a statement from Rogue Ales & Spirits.
The Rogue Pearl Public House opened in 2000.
All employees of the Pearl District location have been offered jobs within the company.
The Rogue Pearl Public House’s last day is Sunday, Sept. 20.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
