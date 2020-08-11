Role of state police in Portland protests unclear as deadline approaches

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There are no solid answers about the role of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland just days before they’re expected to withdraw from helping Portland police respond to ongoing protests.
FOX 12 on Monday and Tuesday asked the law enforcement agency if troopers would stay or go, but authorities did not provide a definite answer and said the decision is still under discussion.
For nearly two weeks, troopers have worked with the Portland Police Bureau at protests that have often been declared as riots by officers. OSP also has troopers stationed at the federal courthouse to protect the building from vandalism and damage.
Gov. Kate Brown originally said troopers would only be involved for two weeks, meaning they should be done helping on Thursday.
FOX 12 asked the governor if the agreement with OSP would be extended and whether their involvement has been effective at deescalating the violence between protesters and police.
“I think there’s absolutely no question that having Oregonians there has made a substantial difference in what is happening in downtown Portland and getting Trump’s troops off the streets of downtown Portland has substantially calmed things down,” Brown said.
Brown did not say whether the troopers’ assignment will be extended. OSP says they have about 100 troopers from its Mobile Response Unit assisting with the protests. Most of those troopers would normally be working patrol at various areas across the state.
Bring back the Federal Police and get Portland back out of the grip of these animals...
Kate's speech today was another "um" fest full of her nasty smirks and ridiculous facial expressions. The whole session was everything we don't need and then some. When she was questioned she said "um" way too much. Sounded like an uneducated teeny.
C'mon down to NoPo Brown, and see how calm it is, night after night. What a maroon. City burns and these clowns fiddle. Heck, they are not even smart enough to fiddle.
Why should they stay and put their lives on the line, if the DA will not prosecute criminals, caught by the police.
Crime can only increase without the rule of law?
