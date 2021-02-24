PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A big announcement from a popular spot for local entertainment: Oaks Park Roller Rink will reopen Monday.
For families in need of fun places to go, Oaks Park management say they're happy to finally welcome people back for skating.
"There are not even words for how exciting it is," said Emily MacKay, Marketing and Events Director at Oaks Park. "We have missed it, obviously. The public has missed it."
With the exception of a brief period in November, the roller rink has been closed since March of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its 115-year history, that's never happened before.
"Not depressions, wars, floods, nothing until COVID," MacKay said.
There have been some changes made. Visitors will have to buy tickets online and sessions will be limited to 50 skaters for a timed session.
"So the earlier you get on and get your ticket the more likely you are to get the space that you want," MacKay told FOX 12.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. People are required to wear a mask at all times and keep space between yourself and others.
"Lots of increased sanitation in the rink in-between sessions and during the session," MacKay said. "So watch out for our staff. They’ll be cleaning around you."
Oaks Park Roller Rink just began private rental times last Wednesday for groups of 10 people or less to skate. That will continue for people who are not comfortable with public skating or if you just want more time in the rink.
MacKay says she knows the next big question is when will the park rides reopen.
"We’ve had a huge outpouring of support and so many messages of 'we can’t wait to get back to Oaks Park'" MacKay told FOX 12.
They are making plans for when Multnomah County's risk level lowers again to allow for that. They're hopeful for this summer.
To buy tickets in advance, go to oakspark.com/tickets.
