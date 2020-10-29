PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Roller skating is set to return to Oaks Park.
The Oaks Park Roller Rink will reopen for limited operations Nov. 4. The rink had been closed for seven months due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We have missed spending time with the community and having the opportunity to foster fun in the lives of our neighbors, and we cannot wait to get back to the business of bringing joy to friends and families,” according to a statement from Oaks Park.
Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that bowling alleys and skating rinks in Phase 1 were allowed to reopen with safety measures in place.
Oaks Park will have multiple two-hour sessions from Wednesday through Sunday with a maximum capacity of 45 guests, and 50 total people including staff.
Oaks Park stated there is a “solid plan for safety and sanitation.” Masks and social distancing will be required and tickets must be purchased in advance online.
Oaks Parks is also hoping that the reopening will be popular enough to allow the park to start bringing back workers who were laid off due to the extended closure.
Oaks Park announced in August that the amusement park would not open for the remainder of 2020, marking the first time in its 115-year history Oaks Park missed an amusement park season.
