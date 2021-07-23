Hwy 26/Corn Pass Rollover

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 26 were blocked Friday afternoon following a rollover crash near Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue tweeted just after 12:30 p.m. that a crash occurred on the highway just east of the Cornelius Pass Road exit. Hillsboro police reported that at least one person has been injured in the two-vehicle crash.

The two left lanes of eastbound Highway 26 at the Cornelius Pass Road exit were blocked after the crash. Police said one westbound lane was also blocked due to the large amount of debris. Drivers are being asked to use caution, expect delays, or avoid the area.

MetroWest and the Oregon Department of Transportation have responded to the crash scene.

