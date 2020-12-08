WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A rollover crash blocked traffic on Highway 26 in Washington County on Tuesday night.
The two-car crash occurred near the Cedar Hills exit, closing the middle and right westbound lanes and the shoulder, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash to occur or if anyone was hurt.
Firefighters are on scene. They're asking drivers to avoid the area if possible while crews are responding.
