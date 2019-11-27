BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Police say Beaverton Hillsdale Highway has been partially closed due to a rollover crash that brought down electrical wires.
The crash occurred Wednesday evening on Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy near Southwest 91st Avenue and involved one vehicle.
Police say one lane of traffic is getting through.
According to police, the driver possibly had a medical issue that caused the crash. No other injuries were reported.
Portland General Electric crews are responding to the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
