PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A rollover crash in North Portland left two people dead early Thursday morning.

North Precinct officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the scene on North Lombard and North Chautauqua Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a car had rolled over striking multiple objects including a utility pole.

Two people inside the vehicle were found dead when officers arrived. A third person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Portland Police Bureau said early investigation points to the crash being a single vehicle incident with no other vehicles involved.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team is responding to investigate the crash. During the investigation, North Lombard Street is closed between North Chautauqua Boulevard and North Wayland Avenue. The department says the closure will likely be in place for several hours.

The two deaths from this crash brings the total of deaths on Portland roadways to 65 fatalities this year.

This story is developing and will be updated.