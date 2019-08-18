PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A rollover crash involving two vehicles closed westbound Interstate 84 at Multnomah Falls on Sunday.
The crash occurred on the freeway near the Multnomah Falls exit at about 1:40 p.m.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says one vehicle rolled over. The people inside the vehicle were able to get out.
The second vehicle involved did not roll over.
At one point, all westbound lanes were closed. By about 3:30 p.m., they were reopened to traffic.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
