PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New court documents show defense attorneys for Nancy Crampton-Brophy, the romance novelist accused of murdering her husband at a Portland cooking school, have filed a motion to dismiss the case, calling the evidence against Brophy “paper thin”.
Brophy is charged with a single count of murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence.
Her husband, 63-year-old Daniel Brophy, was killed in June 2018 at the Oregon Culinary Institute, where he worked as a chef and instructor.
His students found his body when they arrived for class. He had been shot two times, once in the back and once in the chest. Both shots pierced his heart, according to court documents.
Nancy was arrested in connection with the murder in September 2018 and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Court documents released on Friday detail why Nancy’s attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the case. The defense claims evidence was destroyed and DNA samples on the shell casings were not properly preserved. Those samples were important, as they could prove that Nancy’s DNA was not present on the shell casings at the murder scene, the defense says.
The defense also claims it wanted to disprove Nancy’s gun was used in the shooting and, in fact, had never been fired, but it claims a crime lab report shows the condition of the gun was tainted by police.
Nancy’s attorneys assert that “she asked to hire forensic experts who could test the physical evidence and challenge the weak tea on which that state’s case rests. The defense efforts have been frustrated again and again by the state’s loss, destruction, or failure to preserve key evidence in the case.”
Nancy is scheduled to appear in court again in March.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.