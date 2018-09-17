PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The wife of a chef who was found dead at the Oregon Culinary Institute pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.
Nancy Crampton Brophy, 68, appeared in court via video. Through a court appointed criminal defense attorney, she pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence.
Crampton Brophy, who is a romance novelist, was arrested at her Beaverton home on Sept. 5 in connection with her husband's death.
Daniel Brophy, 63, was killed in June at the Oregon Culinary Institute. He was a chef and lead instructor at the school.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Brophy died of homicidal violence as the result of gunshot injury.
A grand jury indicted Crampton Brophy on Sept. 14. The indictment alleges that she "did unlawfully and intentionally cause the death of Daniel Brophy."
Crampton Brophy is expected back in court on Oct. 26.
