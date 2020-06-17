BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Ronda Groshong, a 25-year veteran with the Beaverton Police Department, has been appointed the city’s new police chief.
Groshong has been serving as the city’s Interim Police Chief since June 2019.
Mayor Denny Doyle announced Groshong’s appointment on Wednesday, saying Groshong has led the department “with commitment, responsiveness, and care.”
“Her actions and abilities this past year have demonstrated without a doubt that she is the best person for this position at this exact moment,” Doyle said. “Her valued leadership, forward thinking and willingness to listen make her the perfect person to lead the Beaverton Police Department.”
During the past year, Groshong spoke to the Oregon State Legislature about the department’s body worn camera program and worked with Oregon’s Criminal Justice Commission to identify and curb bias in police work.
“Our community deserves a police department that shares its values, a police department that seeks fairness and justice for everyone in the community,” Groshong said. “It’s my highest honor to have served my community for 25 years. I hope there are many more years to come.”
Groshong has been with the Beaverton Police Department since 1995, beginning as a patrol officer and holding the position of detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
