TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - The roof of a Safeway store collapsed in Troutdale on Monday.
Emergency crews responded to the store on Southwest Cherry Park Road just before noon.
A dramatic photo from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shows a portion of the roof coming down inside the store.
Deputies said everyone made it out of the store safely and there were no immediate reports of injuries.
Investigators believe the roof likely buckled under the weight of snow and ice from the winter storm.
#BREAKING - according to @MultCoSO there was a partial roof collapse at this Safeway off SW Cherry Park Road in Troutdale. Sheriff’s office says no reported injuries. Staying here on scene, stay tuned for updates @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/nuNQdPnL1y— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) February 15, 2021
No further details were released early Monday afternoon.
