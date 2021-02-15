TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - The roof of a Safeway store collapsed in Troutdale on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the store on Southwest Cherry Park Road just before noon.

A dramatic photo from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shows a portion of the roof coming down inside the store.

Photo of the collapsed roof at the Safeway store in Troutdale from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said everyone made it out of the store safely and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Investigators believe the roof likely buckled under the weight of snow and ice from the winter storm.

No further details were released early Monday afternoon.

