Investigators said the snow and ice likely led to the roof collapsing at the Safeway store in Troutdale.

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - The roof of a Safeway store collapsed in Troutdale on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the store on Southwest Cherry Park Road at around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies said everyone made it out of the store safely and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Air 12 flew over the scene Monday afternoon. 

Dramatic images show damage to Troutdale Safeway after roof collapses

A dramatic photo from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shows a portion of the roof coming down inside the store.

Safeway Roof Collapse Troutdale

Photo of the collapsed roof at the Safeway store in Troutdale from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. 

Investigators believe the roof likely buckled under the weight of snow and ice from the winter storm.

Firefighters said a 40 foot by 100 foot section of the ceiling and roof came down into the store. The collapse happened near the cash register area toward the front of the store. 

Maddog 10
Maddog 10

I never could understand why the large stores have the flat roofs Wal mart is the same way.

