TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - The roof of a Safeway store collapsed in Troutdale on Monday.
Emergency crews responded to the store on Southwest Cherry Park Road at around 11:30 a.m.
Deputies said everyone made it out of the store safely and there were no immediate reports of injuries.
Air 12 flew over the scene Monday afternoon.
A dramatic photo from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shows a portion of the roof coming down inside the store.
Investigators believe the roof likely buckled under the weight of snow and ice from the winter storm.
JUST IN: @GreshamFire just provided these pictures - the damage to this Safeway in Troutdale is extensive. You can see in some of these the top of the building with the gaping hole where the roof collapsed @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/XAcj42KJDX— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) February 15, 2021
Firefighters said a 40 foot by 100 foot section of the ceiling and roof came down into the store. The collapse happened near the cash register area toward the front of the store.
I never could understand why the large stores have the flat roofs Wal mart is the same way.
