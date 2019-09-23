Roof repairs move West Tualatin View Elementary to temporary site

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Students at West Tualatin View Elementary in the Beaverton School District will be returning to class Tuesday after several days off due to roof leak repairs.
But they won't be in that building for a while. They'll be at a new middle school off Northwest 118th Avenue in the Timberland community while leak repairs continue for several weeks.
It's quite an involved process for teachers and administrators as they've been working to move their classrooms over to the temporary site.
The roof repairs continued Monday morning as crews worked to get the school ready for students in six weeks.
"You know, working with the contractor, we're going to get it done," Beaverton School District Chief Facilities Officer, Joshua Gamez said. "We're going to complete it. By moving the school over to the new middle school it allows us full access to the roof."
The project began in the summer. Gamez says the roof dates back to 1955 and it needed replacing soon. He says the plan was to continue roof work through Oct. 20 while students were in school in the building, but rain in August put a damper on their plans.
"You know, living up here in the Pacific Northwest these are the challenges that we have with these older buildings and these older roofs," Gamez said. "So we look at opportunities in the summer to do these projects and that was our plan and, unfortunately, we had a lot of rain in August that impacted our ability to finish the project."
Last week, he says administrators made the decision to close school for Thursday, Friday and Monday due to air quality concerns. They'll start at the new school on Tuesday.
Students and their families enjoyed some of that time off. Third grader Nika Teplyakova really loved not having school for a few days.
"I feel happy because then I can play with my friends," Teplyakova said.
She's also welcoming the temporary change of school for a while.
"Can play on another playground because you get tired of the same playground," Teplyakova said.
The district is planning to have students return to their campus on Nov. 4.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.