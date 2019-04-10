PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some small business owners would rather Portland have a drier spring than it’s having.
The owner of Portland Roofing Northwest, Derek McCracken, said when it’s pouring rain, he and his employees sometimes have to take days off.
“That’s been the case a lot lately,” McCracken told FOX 12. “Roofers - we’re all used to this. This is our weather.”
McCracken tracks the weather religiously on his radar app and can plan for a dry period in the day. That’s the time when they have to work fast to lay down a special waterproof layer on the roof.
“We do not ever leave it exposed to the elements at nighttime. We just treat every day like it's gonna rain every night,” he said.
The biggest challenge, McCracken said, is a slippery roof. Keeping his employees safe is a priority, especially on wet days.
“As long as the guys are tied off, and as long as we don’t get a downpour in the middle of a tear off, the weather app helps to avoid that and we’re good to go,” he said.
McCracken told FOX 12 as long as they have an hour or so of dry weather, they can always get the job done.
