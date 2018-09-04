Roommate: Man accused of arson in SE Portland struggled with mental health issues

A Portland man is accused of setting his own apartment on fire while several others in the building slept Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. in the 4400 block of Southeast 99th Avenue.
66-year-old Gumersindo Guevara-Carlo is now facing an arson charge in the Multnomah County Jail.
Neighbors said many were screaming for everyone to get out as the fire broke out in the first-floor apartment.
His roommate Brittny Ulrich and neighbor Alexis Lewis both told FOX 12 Tuesday night that Guevaro-Carlo struggled with mental health issues and frequently was afraid someone was going to hurt him.
“He actually had just gotten mad at me for the very first time a couple days ago and that's initially why I was actually spending a lot more time in my vehicle lately because I just didn't want to be around him. And I'm actually thinking that maybe he was trying to get my attention,” Ulrich said.
“I don't believe he deserves to be in jail. I mean maybe for a time being but he does need help,” neighbor, Alexis Lewis said. “I honestly think him being in that confined environment is only going to make him be like what am I doing here you know like he didn't even feel safe in his own house.”
There were no injuries reported in this fire.
Portland Fire & Rescue said it takes arson investigations very seriously, especially when it involves an apartment complex where many lives are at risk.
